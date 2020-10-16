Jane Borden, Liz Loerke, Elizabeth Passarella, and Ingela Ratledge
How to Simplify Back-to-School Shopping
Article
Lesser-known tricks to make the first day back a little easier. 
By Jane Borden, Liz Loerke, Elizabeth Passarella, and Ingela Ratledge
How to Help Your Overscheduled Teen Stay Sane
Article
When there simply doesn't seem to be enough time in the day, these expert tips will help keep stress at bay. 
By Jane Borden, Liz Loerke, Elizabeth Passarella, and Ingela Ratledge
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com