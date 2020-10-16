Jane Borden
How to Handle the Holidays When Your Family Is Far Away
Article
A stress-less guide for long-distance families. 
How to Keep Kids Reading When They’d Rather Be Playing
Article
At some point, most kids will have to go solo. Encourage a reluctant reader to knock out those required pages with these tips.
How to Set Up a Family Book Club
Article
There are plenty of books that work for multiple ages. And you get kids talking! About reading! Here’s how to ensure success.
3 Ways to Make Reading More Exciting
Video
Start the summer with a special event. The only rule: Kids get to read whatever they want (within reason). And you get snacks.
How to Find 20 Minutes a Day to Read—Yes, Even if You’re So Busy
Video
Three easy tips to help you make it happen, plus the best books to read when you only have a small window of time.
How Your Favorite Brand Fits
Article
Real Simple busted out the measuring tape on some non-stretch work pants—all size 10—to illustrate the disparities.
5 Ways You’re Driving Your Coworkers Crazy
Video
You already know not to chat on the phone at top volume or file your nails at your desk. (Right? Right?) If you truly want to respect your office mates, here’s what else to work on.
