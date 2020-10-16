Jane Borden

A stress-less guide for long-distance families.
At some point, most kids will have to go solo. Encourage a reluctant reader to knock out those required pages with these tips.
How to Set Up a Family Book Club
There are plenty of books that work for multiple ages. And you get kids talking! About reading! Here’s how to ensure success.
Start the summer with a special event. The only rule: Kids get to read whatever they want (within reason). And you get snacks.
Three easy tips to help you make it happen, plus the best books to read when you only have a small window of time.
How Your Favorite Brand Fits
Real Simple busted out the measuring tape on some non-stretch work pants—all size 10—to illustrate the disparities.
You already know not to chat on the phone at top volume or file your nails at your desk. (Right? Right?) If you truly want to respect your office mates, here’s what else to work on.