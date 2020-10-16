Jake Cohen
6 Genius Hacks for Organizing Your Refrigerator
Say goodbye to forgotten, unlabeled leftovers and hello to a satisfying new system. 
Why You Should Always Zest Citrus Fruits Before Juicing Them
Don't throw away this flavorful (and free!) ingredient. 
Out of Brown Sugar? Here’s How to Make Your Own
This brilliant hack comes in handy time and time again. 
How to Make Baking Powder
You only need two ingredients to make this baking staple. 
How to Temper Chocolate (and Why You Should)
Upgrade your homemade confections with this simple technique. 
What Is Cocoa Butter, and How Do I Use It?
The ingredient has uses far beyond beauty products. 
These Are The Best Cheeses For Grilled Cheese Sandwiches
These picks will result in cheese pull perfection. 
The Best Oven Temperature For Every Cooking Scenario
Whether you're baking a cake or roasting a chicken, you'll never have to guess how hot to heat the oven. 
