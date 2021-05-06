Jacqui Hathaway Levin is a writer and new mom. Her voice has been an active part of the online sobriety community since early 2017. After years of living nomadically, she and her husband now live in Orlando, Florida, with their new baby boy. When she isn’t writing, Jacqui enjoys open mic poetry nights (on Zoom), dancing in her living room, and going on (socially distanced) day trips with her family. You can find her work on Elephant Journal, The Temper, She Knows, and on her personal recovery blog Get to know her journey by following her on Instagram @jacqui.hathaway.