What’s better than a salad that is mostly croutons? That’s a rhetorical question. A Panzanella is just that, a traditional Italian salad that features cubes of deliciously toasty, grilled bread. The pieces then soak up a bright, lemony vinaigrette and the juices of cherry tomatoes. Meaty eggplant makes this Panzanella hearty enough for dinner, while baby kale adds fresh crunch. But what ties all these elements together is a shower of shaved Manchego cheese and fragrant fresh dill. Make ahead tip: This dish can sit up to an hour in advance at room temperature. The bread will get softer as it soaks up the juices, so if you like soggier pieces, this is the move for you.