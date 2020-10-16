A well-written recipe isn’t just about getting a delicious dinner on the table, but about teaching smart cooking steps. Like in this quick swordfish and potato recipe: you’ll use one pot to first boil the potatoes and follow with the snap peas, and after whisking together the lemon dressing, you’ll use the citrus-streaked bowl to stir up the caper-flecked mayonnaise. These steps not only cut down on dishes, they create a muscle memory for the future. Note: Swordfish can vary in sustainability, so feel free to swap in another fish like cod or sea bass. Your fishmonger can help you determine the best pick.
This elegant steak salad is here to bring some originality to dinner at home. Fancy salads can feel like the domain of restaurants, but this quick and easy recipe delivers original flavors in a sophisticated package. The blackberry vinaigrette brings a sweet-tart balance to the savory steak and peppery arugula. Pistachios and goat cheese add richness and complexity to each bite. Serve with rosé to draw out the sweet berry flavors, or a light, earthy red to contrast the juicy steak. P.S. The blackberry vinaigrette is worth making on its own, to serve with grilled chicken breasts or drizzle over a savory yogurt dip.
What’s better than a salad that is mostly croutons? That’s a rhetorical question. A Panzanella is just that, a traditional Italian salad that features cubes of deliciously toasty, grilled bread. The pieces then soak up a bright, lemony vinaigrette and the juices of cherry tomatoes. Meaty eggplant makes this Panzanella hearty enough for dinner, while baby kale adds fresh crunch. But what ties all these elements together is a shower of shaved Manchego cheese and fragrant fresh dill. Make ahead tip: This dish can sit up to an hour in advance at room temperature. The bread will get softer as it soaks up the juices, so if you like soggier pieces, this is the move for you.
If you’re looking for summer pizza recipe that’s not only quick, but ideal for outdoor dining, then look no further. Juicy peaches, a simple ricotta sauce, and rotisserie chicken unite on top of perfectly charred pizza dough, while fresh basil brightens each bite with its fragrant herbal flavor. For extra kick (and restaurant-worthy taste), crushed red pepper and a drizzle of honey would take it over the top. P.S. This recipe is easily customizable. The white sauce is creamy, garlicky, salty, cheesy, and flavorful, making it the perfect canvas for any toppings. Grilled zucchini and mint would be delicious, as would shaved asparagus and sliced mushrooms.
Few things hit the spot quite so well as breakfast tacos—bits of crispy bacon, fluffy eggs, creamy avocado, the punch of hot sauce—the dish is a study in deliciousness. So why should the combination be relegated to the beginning of the day? Enter these quick and easy bacon-and-egg tacos, which come together in just 25 minutes. Cilantro and quick-pickled radishes add a fresh twist, but if you aren’t a cilantro fan, thinly sliced scallion tops are an excellent swap. Pro tip: this low-and-slow method for cooking the eggs is the trick to getting them extra fluffy and light.
These crunchy and addicting croutons have a secret: their cheesy taste comes from nutritional yeast, a plant-based substitute for Parmesan, which boosts savory umami flavor. The garlicky oil takes them up a notch, too. They’re the perfect way to use up any leftover bread—ciabatta, sourdough, or a country loaf would all work well. Keep a batch on hand at all times to add to salads, casserole tops, or soups. These croutons store well at room temperature for up to a week. Just reheat in the oven if they start to soften too much. Psst: If you actually prefer softer croutons, only bake them for 15 to 17 minutes.
Chips made from kale might sound like a downgrade from potatoes, until you taste these smoky, crispy chips, that is. Nutritional yeast, aka “nooch” in vegan circles, adds umami flavor, while smoked paprika brings the finger-licking heat. They’re great to eat on their own as a snack, or use them to top a dip or soup. A couple of tips: The low temperature is the key to evenly crisp leaves. And, despite the popularity of lacinato kale, it’s important to use the curly kind here, which has thinner leaves for crispier bites.
This simple cauliflower soup is proof that a healthy vegan recipe can also be comforting and delicious. Curry powder infuses the soup with spice and golden color, while the combination of nutritional yeast (a vegan alternative to parmesan) and roasted cauliflower doubles down on umami flavor. Serve with a green salad and white wine for a light dinner, or pair with a grilled cheese or turkey sandwich to double down on the comfort food vibes. For a nut-free alternative to the cashew milk, try coconut milk instead, or just use all stock.