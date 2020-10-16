Irene Panke Hopkins
How a Family of 4 Made a Sailboat Their Home
What’s the most dramatic change you’ve ever had to make? Irene Panke Hopkins, winner of our 2017 Good Read essay contest, tells a story of giving up a lot—and finding even more.
By Irene Panke Hopkins
