We went behind the scenes at Hot Bread Kitchen in Harlem and learned how to bake some mind-blowing bread. And you can make it at home, too. Not only does Hot Bread Kitchen (HBK for short) make delicious breads, but they're breads with a cause: HBK, founded by Jessamyn Waldman Rodriguez, trains immigrant and low-income women in baking, and empowers them to find employment in New York City’s top bakeries.Watch for a special (easy!) technique and try your hand at making one of their most popular breads, Nan-E Barbari.