Heather Muir Maffei

As the beauty director of Real Simple, Heather is always on the hunt to find products that help women look and feel their best (while saving them time and money). When she’s not trying out the latest beauty treatments (right now she has purple eyelash extensions!), she spends her time hiking with her husband in the Hudson Valley and cuddling with her two Great Danes, #ApolloandChunk. Follow her on Instagram @hmuir.

This Is the Best Technique for a Crisp Red Lip

Bold lipstick is striking but can be intimidating to DIY. These three tricks make it doable—and keep the look neat.
Our Beauty Director Spent $30 at the Drugstore—Here’s What She Bought

Whether you need a new product in a beauty pinch or you're looking for a makeup refresh on a budget, these drugstore finds really deliver.
My Commute Is 5 Hours Long—Here’s How I Make Time for My Beauty Routine

My extra-long commute requires me to optimize my beauty routine. Read on to find out all my beauty shortcuts.
Easy Styles for Every Kind of Curly Hair

With the right techniques (here!) and a key styling product or two, maximizing your natural texture has never been easier or more fun. Nexxus celebrity hairstylist Lacy Redway, who coiffed these curls, shows you how.
This Easy 3-Step Bun Will Be Your New Go-To

When you want your hair off your neck but are going for something more polished than usual, make this your go-to.
14 Multi-Tasking Products That Will Make You Smell Good All Summer Long

From face powder and hair mist to temporary tattoos, yummy fragrances are popping up in unexpected places. Time to delight your senses.
The Best Beauty Products to Buy in July, According to Our Beauty Director

Hand sanitizer that makes skin happy (not dry), plus seven other beauty buys to save your sanity
The Best Beauty Products to Buy in June, According to Our Beauty Director

A nail polish remover that’s actually good for your nails, plus seven other beauty buys to save your sanity.
The Sun-Blocking Gear 7 Top Dermatologists Swear By

How Top Dermatologists Apply Their Own Sunscreen (Plus Their Favorite Sun Blockers)

The Best Beauty Products to Buy in May, According to Our Beauty Director

The Best Beauty Products to Buy in March, According to Our Beauty Director

How 5 Women Got a Fresh Start with a Hair Makeover

Great hair makes you feel like a million bucks. We couldn’t think of five women who deserve that feeling more. They’re pushing through heartache, hardship, or illness to start a new chapter in their lives—and New York salon owner Nunzio Saviano is sending them off in style.

How to Rehab Your Dry, Damaged Hair

The Best Beauty Products for Fall, According to Our Beauty Director

The 3-Step Blowout Technique That Will Give Your Hair Salon-Level Volume

The Best New Beauty Products to Buy in September

The Best Beauty Products for Late Summer, According to Real Simple’s Beauty Director

The Secret to Healthier Looking Skin

4 Simple Makeup Looks You Can Do in 5 Minutes

7 Smart Beauty Products Our Beauty Director Swears By

5 Simple Steps to More Beautiful Hands

The Secret to Jennifer Garner’s Incredibly Toned Arms

8 Amazing Beauty Makeovers—And Everything You Need to Get the Look

6 Natural Beauty Ingredients You Need in Your Skincare Routine

The Two Makeup Products Drew Barrymore Can’t Live Without

How I Shaved 15 Minutes Off My Beauty Routine

Jennifer Aniston Swears This Drugstore Product Helps Clear Acne

Are You Using Dry Shampoo All Wrong?

I Wore Thinx Period Panties on My Heaviest Day

The Hair Removal Device That Made De-Fuzzing My Face Easier

5 Easy At-Home Manicure Ideas

The Best False Eyelashes for Halloween Costumes

3 Self Tanners That Really Work

The Best Foundation for Summer Skin

The Most Flattering Blush Ever Created

4 Must-Know Hair Color Tips and Tricks

7 Lessons I Learned From Beyoncé’s Makeup Artist

