Heather Morgan Shott

This one thing in our hotel room took our dream vacation from terrific to over-the-top amazing.
Despite using our toaster oven every day and moving with it six times, it’s still as good as new.
Until I discovered this colorful toy, bathing my kids was a total nightmare.
My husband and I have been happily married for years. There's just one problem: We don't sleep well together.
Amazon launches its newest product today, but is the Echo Dot Kids Edition worth the $79.99 price tag? My kids, their friends, and three parents weigh in.
I saved $30 the last time I shopped online—all because of this free and easy tech trick.
These white jeans are comfortable, stylish, and affordable. Even better? They're not see-through at all.
Spoiler alert: If your kids love poop—and every kid I've met does—this hilarious board game is totally for them.