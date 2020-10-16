Heather Morgan Shott

Heather Morgan Shott is the senior digital content director for Meredith Home brands, including realsimple.com, bhg.com, southernliving.com, and marthastewart.com. She can’t resist a good sample sale, barre class, or throw pillow (especially if faux fur is involved), and she thinks red wine is magic elixir. Follow her on Instagram @shottheather.
The One Hotel Amenity That's an Absolute Game Changer When Traveling with Children
Article
This one thing in our hotel room took our dream vacation from terrific to over-the-top amazing. 
By Heather Morgan Shott
I’ve Owned This $61 Toaster Oven for 16 Years, and It Still Works Perfectly
Article
Despite using our toaster oven every day and moving with it six times, it’s still as good as new.
By Heather Morgan Shott
The $8 Bath Toy That Finally Ended the Bathtime Battles in My House
Article
Until I discovered this colorful toy, bathing my kids was a total nightmare.
By Heather Morgan Shott
The Comforter That Saved Us From Alternating Nights on the Couch
Article
My husband and I have been happily married for years. There's just one problem: We don't sleep well together.
By Heather Morgan Shott
Amazon’s Echo Dot Kids Edition Is Finally Here—My Kids and I Tested It
Article
Amazon launches its newest product today, but is the Echo Dot Kids Edition worth the $79.99 price tag? My kids, their friends, and three parents weigh in.
By Heather Morgan Shott
Every Day Is Prime Day, Thanks to This Genius Money-Saving Hack
Article
I saved $30 the last time I shopped online—all because of this free and easy tech trick.
By Heather Morgan Shott
I Get Compliments Every Time I Wear These Insanely Comfortable White Jeans
Article
These white jeans are comfortable, stylish, and affordable. Even better? They're not see-through at all.
By Heather Morgan Shott
The Game That Got My Son and His Friends Off Minecraft—And Playing Together IRL
Article
Spoiler alert: If your kids love poop—and every kid I've met does—this hilarious board game is totally for them.
By Heather Morgan Shott
