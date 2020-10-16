Heather Meldrom
6 Chia Seed Breakfasts to Start the Year Off Right
Article
This little ingredient can give you a big boost of fiber and protein.
Spicy Peanut and Banana Chia Bars
Whole Wheat Chia Seed Waffles
Dark Chocolate Almond Chia Muffins
Peach-Spinach Chia Smoothie
Raspberry Chia Jam
Vanilla-Cinnamon Chia Pudding
