Heath Goldman

It’s sweet and sophisticated, simple and speedy: 15 minutes of hands-on time and you’re done (really). There’s nothing not to love about this dessert. If you stash some frozen cherries in the freezer, it can truly become your backpocket sweet treat, because you should have everything else on hand. It’s pretty served straight from the pan, or in big scoops with vanilla ice cream. Dish it up at your next dinner party and no one will ever guess that you dumped all of the ingredients together, stuck it in the oven, and drank a glass of wine while it was baking.