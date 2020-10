Heath Goldman

A great veggie burger is rare. No, not medium-rare: it shouldn’t try to mimic a real beef burger. It’s just hard to find juicy, flavorful veggies burgers—in the wild or while you’re perusing the Internet for recipes. That’s why you need to make these veggie burgers ASAP. They’re super flavorful thanks to ingredients that pack in the umami, like shiitake mushrooms and cheddar cheese. They stick together so you can really press them into the pan to get a hard sear that makes for delicious crust. They incorporate ground up tortilla chips for added texture, flavor, and bind. And if that’s not enough to convince you? The recipe makes 15 burgers that freeze beautifully, so you can make a big batch and enjoy for months.