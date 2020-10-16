Heath Goldman

It’s hard to beat a delicious, brimming burrito. But delicious burritos that keep well in the freezer might do just that. These “freezer burritos” are stuffed full of crisp-tender shoestring sweet potatoes, fresh tomato-corn salsa, beans, and, of course, cheddar cheese. To make the sweet potatoes you’ll peel them, grate them on the large holes of a box grater, and roast them on sheet trays. Don’t skip the parchment paper, otherwise they’ll stick to the tray. Make sure all of the ingredients are thoroughly cooled before you roll them up to prevent burritos that get soggy in the freezer.
Sundried tomatoes can be polarizing. If you’re turned off by their strong and often overly acidic flavor, we get it. It’s not fun when an entire dish is overwhelmed by a single note of tomato flavor, not to mention when that tomato flavor comes in the form of tough and chewy barely rehydrated pieces. That’s why we came up with this DIY version made right in the oven, no Tuscan hillside necessary. They’re super easy to make and the result is pure, deeply concentrated tomato flavor, and not a tomato raisin in sight. If you’re swimming in summer tomatoes, this is a great way to extend their shelf life.
So you love Frosé. We do, too. But allow us to introduce you to her younger sister, the Boozy Coffee Slushie. She’s just as fun, twice as energetic, and so this summer.
A great veggie burger is rare. No, not medium-rare: it shouldn’t try to mimic a real beef burger. It’s just hard to find juicy, flavorful veggies burgers—in the wild or while you’re perusing the Internet for recipes. That’s why you need to make these veggie burgers ASAP. They’re super flavorful thanks to ingredients that pack in the umami, like shiitake mushrooms and cheddar cheese. They stick together so you can really press them into the pan to get a hard sear that makes for delicious crust. They incorporate ground up tortilla chips for added texture, flavor, and bind. And if that’s not enough to convince you? The recipe makes 15 burgers that freeze beautifully, so you can make a big batch and enjoy for months.
While you might remember making dump cakes in second grade science class, this sophisticated version is nothing like the messy, below average results in your mind’s eye. A crispy chocolate crust studded with toasted pecans blankets creamy whiskey-infused vanilla custard. Sound like a mouthful? That’s because it is—a downright delicious one. Here’s the difference: most dump cakes start with store-bought ingredients like instant pudding and boxed cake mix. We tried baking instant pudding and it bubbled, thickened, and strangely took on the flavor of scrambled eggs, leading us to conclude that making a quick homemade custard is the best option. You’ll also make your own cake mix for a tastier, preservative-free treat.
This sunny yellow cake would be a delightful way to finish off brunch or even start a special breakfast (we won’t tell). It’s a bit like a lemon bar, only super fluffy. Ricotta adds a ton lightness to the custardy base, and the cake topping is crisp and sweet. You can certainly dump all of the ingredients into the baking dish and mix them up in there, but it’s a bit easier to combine them in a big bowl first (it’s just one dirty dish!). Let your baked masterpiece cool completely before scooping it out or cutting into squares.
Think of this cake as an easier version of pumpkin pie—baked in a 9x13-inch baking dish instead of a pie crust. In fact, we modified our classic pumpkin pie recipe to create the base of the cake, adding plenty of chopped semi-sweet chocolate so every bite is a creamy combination of custardy pumpkin and melted chocolate. Sweetening the deal, the cakey topping tastes intensely like a molten chocolate cake. You have our full permission to enjoy this dream team (pumpkin and chocolate, that is) all year long, not just around the holidays. It’s so simple you can.
It’s sweet and sophisticated, simple and speedy: 15 minutes of hands-on time and you’re done (really). There’s nothing not to love about this dessert. If you stash some frozen cherries in the freezer, it can truly become your backpocket sweet treat, because you should have everything else on hand. It’s pretty served straight from the pan, or in big scoops with vanilla ice cream. Dish it up at your next dinner party and no one will ever guess that you dumped all of the ingredients together, stuck it in the oven, and drank a glass of wine while it was baking.