Hannah Van Sickle
Hannah Van Sickle is a freelance writer who lives and works in the Berkshires of western Massachusetts. After a decade teaching English at public and private high schools, she made the switch to freelancing.
Hannah works with college-bound seniors on their application essays and contributes regularly to Berkshire magazine and The Berkshire Edge; essays about her journey parenting daughters can be found at Refinery29, Modern Loss, and SheKnows.
Hannah works with college-bound seniors on their application essays and contributes regularly to Berkshire magazine and The Berkshire Edge; essays about her journey parenting daughters can be found at Refinery29, Modern Loss, and SheKnows.