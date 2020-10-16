Hannah Norling

Hannah Norling is the Associate Producer at Real Simple. She’s also an artist, amateur florist, knick knack collector and self-proclaimed maximalist.
10 Dry Scalp and Dandruff Remedies at Every Price
Video
These dry scalp and dandruff treatments will help you say buh-bye to flaky, itchy scalp for good.
By Hannah Norling Anneke Knot
We Tried Glossier’s New Lash Slick Mascara to See If It’s Worth The Hype
Article
Does the company's newest mascara live up to its long lash-promise—without unsightly clumping and flakiness?
By Hannah Norling
The Three Moisturizers Whitney Port Uses on Her Face Every Morning
Article
And they're all super affordable.
By Hannah Norling Tamara Kraus
This $5 Product Helps Me Manage My Keratosis Pilaris
Article
Simple but highly effective, this product has dramatically improved my annoying skin condition.
By Hannah Norling
8 Absolutely Incredible French Beauty Products (And They’re All Available on Amazon)
Article
If you’ve ever wanted to try French skincare but can’t exactly get yourself to France, then you’re in luck. You can find the best (and the most affordable) French beauty products on Amazon.
By Hannah Norling
40 Gorgeous Celebrity-Inspired Hairstyles for Medium Length Hair
Gallery
Add these celebrity hairstyles for medium length hair to your inspiration board, stat.
By Wendy Rose Gould Hannah Norling
Looking for a Signature Scent? These 10 Perfumes Are So Good You’ll Find Your Perfect Match
Article
Real Simple editors share the perfumes they love, from floral to fruity (and everything in between), to help you choose a new favorite scent.
By Hannah Norling
You’re Going to Be Obsessed With These Swedish Beauty Products
Article
We can’t seem to get enough of the simple yet super effective products coming out of Sweden. It’s about to be your next go-to destination for everything beauty.
By Hannah Norling
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com