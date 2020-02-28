Hana Hong

Hana Hong is the associate digital editor at Real Simple, where she covers beauty/style stories about skincare, makeup, fashion, and more. She’s identifiable by her signature cateye, and in her free time likes to shop for sport, experiment with skincare serums, and binge watch horror shows on Netflix. Follow her on Instagram at @hanahong42.

This 11 Year-Old Started a Lemonade Stand to Help Out Single Mothers During the Pandemic

If life gives you a pandemic, make lemonade. 
The Surprising—and Significant—History of Red Lipstick 

Give a girl the right lipstick and she can conquer the world.
Apple Just Launched a New Guide to Help Teach Kids About Racism

It includes a series of conversation guides and learning-based challenges to help parents and educators lead discussions on racial equity.
InStyle Just Launched a Badass Lipstick Collection—and the Colors Are Seriously Stunning

There’s nothing like a good lip to make you feel like a total badass.
Do You Have Combination Skin? Here’s How to Manage It, According to Derms

We asked experts how to find some balance (and achieve skincare chi).
These High School Students Are Making Coloring Books That Educate Kids on World Issues

They’re providing a bit of color to a dark pandemic.
8 Chic Cover-Up Styles for Your Next Beach or Pool Outing

The best options for every style. 
This Facial Cleansing Device Is the Secret to Clear Skin

My hands are inferior compared to this supersonic gadget.
Tattoo Parlors Across the Country Are Offering to Remove Hateful Tattoos for Free

How to Fix—and Prevent—a Face Mask Tan Line

I Have Insanely Chapped Lips—These Are the 9 Best Lip Scrubs to Get Rid of Dry Flakes

7 Stylish Swimsuits—From Bikinis to One-Pieces—to Sport This Summer

Itchy Skin? Watch Out for These 7 Surprising Culprits That Make Eczema Worse

It's not always the obvious ones.

5 Morning Routine Tips to Make Your WFH Schedule More Productive

How to Brush Your Hair Based on Your Hair Type

A 9-Year-Old and Her Friends Raised Over $100K for Looted Black-Owned Businesses by Selling Bracelets

8 Mesmerizing Beauty Videos You Need to Watch—and the Products to Experience Them Yourself 

How Often Should You Wash Your Pajamas? Experts Weigh In

A Librarian Set Up a Drone Service to Drop Library Books So Kids Can Keep Reading

10 LGBTQIA+ Movies to Stream Now to Celebrate Pride

These College Students Are Connecting Farmers to Food Banks to Eliminate Food Waste

10 Must-Watch Black History Movies and Documentaries on Netflix

Leaving the House? Here Are 6 Safe Practices to Follow When Returning Home During the Coronavirus Outbreak

Cyclists Around the World Are Riding to Spread Kindness Today

How to Clean Your Face Mask the Right Way, According to Experts

This 10-Year-Old Made 1,500 Art Kits for Kids in Shelters and Foster Care During the Pandemic

7 Hydrating, Transfer-Proof Foundations That Won't Rub Off on Your Face Mask

6 Clever Ways to Repurpose Your Empty Candle Jars

The Crafting Community Has United to Make Millions of Face Masks for Essential Workers

The Pandemic Has Taught Us That It’s OK to Not Be OK

This Forever Sharp Lipstick Is a Game Changer for Small Lips

Everything You Need to Know About Dermaplaning at Home

These Pimple Pads Finally Cleared Up My Pesky Breakout Zone—and They're Only 9 Dollars

This Wedding Company Is Donating Dresses to Brides Impacted by the Pandemic

How to Do Your Makeup If You'll Be Wearing a Face Mask

This Is the Best—and Worst—Sleeping Position for Facial Aging, According to a Doctor

9 Innovative Beauty Products That Shield Your Skin From Blue Light Damage

13 Products This Beauty Editor Swears by for the Perfect Bath

