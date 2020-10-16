Greg Patent

Arroz con pollo—chicken with rice—just might be the most-cooked meal in the world. It’s a staple in a variety of cultures and cuisines across the globe and for good reason: The recipe’s typically straight-forward, and while it might take some time for the flavors to meld, the dish often comes together in one pan. Our version does all that, and more. Plus, a surprising ingredient ups the stakes: tart apples, such as Granny Smith, Braeburn, or Jonagold, provide a hit of moisture and a touch of sweetness against the chicken, green and yellow peppers, garlic, tomatoes, and paprika.