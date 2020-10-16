Grace Elkus and Ananda Eidelstein

Frito pie, a mixture of chili, cheese, and of course, Fritos, is either served casserole-style or straight out of the Fritos bag—until now. We gave the Southwestern comfort food the sheet pan treatment so that our ratio of chili to Fritos was pretty much 1:1—just the way we like it. Each bite is cheesy, crunchy, and a little bit spicy, making it our new go-to when serving a hungry crowd. We've also heard Frito pie is tasty paired with cornbread. Try it for a game day spread, complete with cold beer.