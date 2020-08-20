Grace Elkus

Here are a few reasons why this recipe is likely to become a weeknight favorite in years to come: The grocery list comes to only five ingredients (not counting olive oil and salt and pepper). It all roasts together on just one sheet tray. Using the broiler not only means it’s an extra quick dinner, but the hot heat of the fire adds deep charred flavor to the scallions. And just one more reason: it all happens in under 30 minutes. Shopping tip: Look for fat fillets of fish so they don’t over cook in the time it takes to cook the scallions.