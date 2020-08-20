Grace Elkus

These potatoes live up to the hype promised on Pinterest and then some: creamy, caramelized coins that melt in your mouth. Here’s how to make melting potatoes at home.
Make the perfect scrambled eggs by whisking in this one ingredient—which is likely already in your refrigerator.
Say hello to your new favorite vegetarian meal. Thick slabs of garlicky oiled-toast are piled high with mashed, roasted kabocha squash, herb pesto, and chickpeas. And while the dish is simple to put together, the flavors are layered and complex. You’ll braise the chickpeas in oil and garlic so they become deeply flavorful, and then that oil is what infuses each piece of toast. It’s these kinds of smart steps that allow a five-ingredient toast recipe to become a delicious, satisfying dinner. Because the bread is center-stage here, seek out a quality loaf from your favorite bakery.
On paper, two recipes for a vegetable frittata might look the same, but the difference between a sufficient recipe and a great recipe is in the quality of the instructions. This one in particular proves its worth. Using a can of creamed corn adds a shortcut to flavor in a five-ingredient dinner and saves the trouble of cutting kernels off the cob. Plus, reserving half the sautéed mushrooms and leeks to make a cheesy, broiled topping means the frittata won’t be rubbery—since texture is just as important as taste. Lastly, a great recipe teaches something in the making of it, and this sets a gold standard for frittatas.
To think that a delicious, flavorful dinner could come together with just five ingredients (in addition to salt, pepper, and olive oil) might make one wonder why cook complicated dishes at all? This is lighter than your average steak and potatoes meal, thanks to bitter greens, which are tossed with a lemony-parmesan vinaigrette. Note that the vinaigrette might taste too tart on it’s own, but when it’s tossed with the crispy potatoes and rich steak, it’s just right. Serve for a special family dinner, date night, or even company.
This chicken dinner is like the story of a rom-com: tacos (that taste like enchiladas) meet a short ingredient list, and the result is definitely happily ever after. In all seriousness, though, this easy dinner recipe is equally at home on taco night as it is for company. Or, add a pitcher of margaritas and some chips and guac and you’ve got a party. Even though it adds an extra pan to the dishpile, searing the chicken thighs makes for a golden-brown crust with amazing flavor and texture.
Here are a few reasons why this recipe is likely to become a weeknight favorite in years to come: The grocery list comes to only five ingredients (not counting olive oil and salt and pepper). It all roasts together on just one sheet tray. Using the broiler not only means it’s an extra quick dinner, but the hot heat of the fire adds deep charred flavor to the scallions. And just one more reason: it all happens in under 30 minutes. Shopping tip: Look for fat fillets of fish so they don’t over cook in the time it takes to cook the scallions.
Okay, technically polenta baked into an oval crust isn’t a pizza, but what’s the point of obsessing over titles when the result is a crazy delicious dinner, perfect for a party with friends or a cozy night on the couch? Sure, it’s a great alternative to pizza for gluten-free eaters, but the crispy toasted corn crust and cheesy sausage will win anyone with taste buds over. Shopping tip: Make sure to buy instant polenta, not the regular kind, otherwise it won’t cook enough to make firm crust.