Gina Marie Miraglia Eriquez

Chocolate-dipped peanut butter balls will disappear from your holiday dessert platter in a flash.
A homemade lollipop recipe that doesn’t require a candy thermometer—or, actually, any special equipment? Yes, please! Our Lollipop Cookies delight kids of all ages. Simply mix together a sugar cookie-like dough, but rather than cooling it and rolling it out, drop mounds of the dough on a baking sheet and insert a lollipop stick in each before flattening and baking. Once the cookies are cooled completely, ice them any way you like, and add plenty of extra toppings, candies, and adornments. File this recipe away for the next rainy day, too: Kids love decorating, and chowing down on, their very own creations.
Feeling decadent? Dip one side of each of these cherry-studded cookies in melted chocolate.
A dusting of confectioners’ sugar is the finishing touch to these buttery cookies.
Flaky, buttery, and perfectly doughy and sweet, our recipe for Raspberry Rugelach breaks down a time-consuming but worth-it treat. The traditional Jewish cookie combines a moist cream cheese batter with layers of filling. In this case, we went beyond the typical chocolate, vanilla, or cinnamon filling and tried seedless raspberry jam for a tart, fruity note. After mixing the batter and chilling until firm, you’ll roll it out on a lightly floured surface, spread the jam over the top and cut the slab into wedges before rolling them up, like crescent rolls. After roughly 30 minutes in the oven, these pillowy bite-sized sweets are irresistible.