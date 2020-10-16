Gina Marie Miraglia Eriquez

A homemade lollipop recipe that doesn’t require a candy thermometer—or, actually, any special equipment? Yes, please! Our Lollipop Cookies delight kids of all ages. Simply mix together a sugar cookie-like dough, but rather than cooling it and rolling it out, drop mounds of the dough on a baking sheet and insert a lollipop stick in each before flattening and baking. Once the cookies are cooled completely, ice them any way you like, and add plenty of extra toppings, candies, and adornments. File this recipe away for the next rainy day, too: Kids love decorating, and chowing down on, their very own creations.