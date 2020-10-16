Gina Marie Miraglia

Bacon gets all the love, but this lean and juicy cut is no less worthy. Make one (or more) of these delicious dishes and you’ll never take pork tenderloin for granted again.
Dress up browned pork cutlets with a simple white wine sauce and serve with egg noodles.
Liven up nutty noodles with thinly sliced pork, cucumbers, red chili peppers, rice vinegar, and sesame oil—all for less than 400 calories per person.
Serve the coriander-spiced pork with a simple, no-cook tropical salsa.
Cumin-spiced pork tenderloin mingles with sautéed peppers and onions in this classic crowd-pleasing meal.