Gina Marie Miraglia
10 Recipe Ideas for Pork Tenderloin
Gallery
Bacon gets all the love, but this lean and juicy cut is no less worthy. Make one (or more) of these delicious dishes and you’ll never take pork tenderloin for granted again.
By Gina Marie Miraglia
Crispy Fried Pork Cutlets
By Gina Marie Miraglia
Pork With Buttered Apples
By Gina Marie Miraglia
Pork Scaloppine
Dress up browned pork cutlets with a simple white wine sauce and serve with egg noodles.
By Gina Marie Miraglia
Spicy Pork and Soba Noodles
Liven up nutty noodles with thinly sliced pork, cucumbers, red chili peppers, rice vinegar, and sesame oil—all for less than 400 calories per person.
By Gina Marie Miraglia
Caribbean Tenderloin With Mango Salsa
Serve the coriander-spiced pork with a simple, no-cook tropical salsa.
By Gina Marie Miraglia
Pork Fajitas
Cumin-spiced pork tenderloin mingles with sautéed peppers and onions in this classic crowd-pleasing meal.
By Gina Marie Miraglia
Pork and Pineapple Kebabs
By Gina Marie Miraglia
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com