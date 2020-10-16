Gina Bergman
Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About Holiday Cookies
Article
For cookie swaps, gift-giving or simply enjoying throughout the season, we've got you covered in the cookie department.
By Gina Bergman
The Difference Between Frosting, Icing and Glaze
Article
Are frostings, icings and glazes more important than a cake itself? As any kid—big or little!—who’s licked the bowl can attest: yes. The ultimate finishing touch, a thick swirl or drizzle adds that last bit of sweetness and contrasting texture, and can even cover up a crumbly cake glitch or two. Every type of cake has its perfect match. Is there a difference between them, you ask? And are there multiple types of each one? To get to the bottom of these confectionary questions, we whipped up the details below.
By Gina Bergman
Making Your Own Pumpkin Pie Spice Is So Easy, You'll Never Use Store-Bought Again
Video
It's only five ingredients, and they're likely all in your pantry.
By Betty Gold Gina Bergman
If You'll Be Serving Canned Cranberry Sauce This Thanksgiving, Read Up
Video
Is canned or homemade cranberry sauce best? Learn surprising facts about canned cranberry sauce that may help settle the debate.
By Betty Gold Gina Bergman
How Long Can Pumpkin Pie Sit Out?
Video
Did you forget to put your leftover pumpkin pie in the fridge after Thanksgiving dinner? Find out how long a pumpkin pie can sit out before going bad.
By Gina Bergman
How Long Is Pumpkin Pie Good For?
Video
Has your Thanksgiving pumpkin pie gone bad? Learn how to tell—and find out how long store-bought or homemade pumpkin pie lasts.
By Gina Bergman
The Easiest, Fastest Way to Microwave a Sweet Potato
Video
Learn how to microwave a sweet potato in minutes. Plus, the easiest method to cook multiple sweet potatoes in the microwave when you're short on time.
By Gina Bergman
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com