Gina Bergman

Are frostings, icings and glazes more important than a cake itself? As any kid—big or little!—who’s licked the bowl can attest: yes. The ultimate finishing touch, a thick swirl or drizzle adds that last bit of sweetness and contrasting texture, and can even cover up a crumbly cake glitch or two. Every type of cake has its perfect match. Is there a difference between them, you ask? And are there multiple types of each one? To get to the bottom of these confectionary questions, we whipped up the details below.