Georgia Freedman

By tossing these roasted red potatoes with minced garlic and fresh parsley, we seriously upped the ante. After just 15 minutes of chopping and prep work, you’ll toss a rimmed baking sheet—loaded with quartered spuds and their seasonings—in the oven for just under an hour. The result? Bites of perfectly baked, steaming potatoes with an impossibly crispy exterior. Serve the vegetable side alongside grilled steaks, backyard burgers or a roast. And forget French fries. This homemade side satisfies the craving, but we have a hunch your kids might beg to dip theirs in ketchup, and so be it.