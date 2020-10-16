Georgia Freedman

By tossing these roasted red potatoes with minced garlic and fresh parsley, we seriously upped the ante. After just 15 minutes of chopping and prep work, you’ll toss a rimmed baking sheet—loaded with quartered spuds and their seasonings—in the oven for just under an hour. The result? Bites of perfectly baked, steaming potatoes with an impossibly crispy exterior. Serve the vegetable side alongside grilled steaks, backyard burgers or a roast. And forget French fries. This homemade side satisfies the craving, but we have a hunch your kids might beg to dip theirs in ketchup, and so be it.
Lamb sausage, cannellini beans, eggs, and more: Ready in just 25 minutes, this hearty, complex one-pan supper delivers protein and flavor in droves. In a single skillet, you’ll brown two lamb sausages, breaking it into chunks. Then you’ll pour in a can of diced tomatoes and beans, and warm the mixture until heated through. Create four little wells in the skillet for your eggs, and carefully crack the eggs directly into their respective spots. After 10 minutes in the oven, dinner (or one filling breakfast or brunch) is served. A side salad’s optional, and a bit of crusty bread is encouraged.