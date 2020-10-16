Genevieve Ko
Chocolate Zucchini Cake with Sweet Potato Frosting
Our friend Genevieve Ko was kind enough to share her recipe for Chocolate Zucchini Cake, which gets topped with a quick 2-ingredient Sweet Potato frosting. The recipes are from her fantastic new cookbook Better Baking. Dish up this dessert on Thanksgiving when you’ve got all of the pies covered but still have a hankering for something rich and chocolatey. You’ll probably have some extra sweet potato puree lying around already.
By Genevieve Ko
Almond Crisps
These snappy, buttery nut crisps have a classic flavor and a crisp geometric look that never goes out of style.
By Genevieve Ko
Pistachio Matcha Financiers
A shot of earthy matcha and chopped pistachios lend a modern edge to this version of the classic buttery, bite-size French tea cakes.
By Genevieve Ko
Eggnog Nanaimo Bars
In this twist on the traditional Canadian treat, the addition of nutmeg evokes the flavor of a classic holiday eggnog.
By Genevieve Ko
Cranberry Ganache Tartlets
Take some of the guesswork out of your holiday baking by making these jewel-like mini pies, which combine frozen phyllo tart shells, melted chocolate, and sweet stewed cranberries.
By Genevieve Ko
Black and White Peppermint Bark
A finishing flurry of festive crushed peppermints gives this crowd pleasing chocolate a cheerful and delicious holiday look.
By Genevieve Ko
Marmalade Pine Nut Squares
Tart marmalade and crumbly pine nut short crust make perfect companions in this simple, seasonal bar cookie. Though orange marmalade is traditional, feel free to substitute grapefruit if you can find it.
By Genevieve Ko
Sea Salt Honeycomb
Also known as hokey pokey or sea foam, this airy confections gets its signature texture and light sweetness from the magical chemical reaction between honey syrup and baking soda.
By Genevieve Ko
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com