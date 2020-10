Our friend Genevieve Ko was kind enough to share her recipe for Chocolate Zucchini Cake, which gets topped with a quick 2-ingredient Sweet Potato frosting. The recipes are from her fantastic new cookbook Better Baking . Dish up this dessert on Thanksgiving when you’ve got all of the pies covered but still have a hankering for something rich and chocolatey. You’ll probably have some extra sweet potato puree lying around already.