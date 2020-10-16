Our friend Genevieve Ko was kind enough to share her recipe for Chocolate Zucchini Cake, which gets topped with a quick 2-ingredient Sweet Potato frosting. The recipes are from her fantastic new cookbook Better Baking. Dish up this dessert on Thanksgiving when you’ve got all of the pies covered but still have a hankering for something rich and chocolatey. You’ll probably have some extra sweet potato puree lying around already.
