Cool the ragu to room temperature and divide among freezer containers or bags. Freeze for up to 2 months. To cook: Thaw the container of ragu in a bowl of cold water, or overnight in the refrigerator. Transfer to a pot and cook, covered, stirring occasionally, until heated through, 10 to 20 minutes. Serve over cooked pasta with the Romano cheese sprinkled on top.