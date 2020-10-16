Frances Boswell and Sara Quessenberry

If you’re the type who loves to riff on recipes, you’re likely already excited by the possibilities with this simple, straightforward bowl of pasta. And even if you’re a cook who plays by the rules (and follows recipes verbatim), this one allows for a certain amount of foolproof personalization. Try whole-wheat pasta, or sprinkle the dish with other nuts, such as almonds or walnuts. Chopped broccoli or broccoli raab would work nicely, too, or even chopped carrots, to add a little color and additional nutrients. In other words, use this as a road map for creating simple dinners that even picky eaters will adore.