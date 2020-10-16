Frances Boswell
Cantaloupe Soup With Prosciutto Sandwiches
The most difficult part of this no-cook soup recipe is cutting the cantaloupe. Once you finish that, your soup will be ready in minutes. Try more great chilled soup recipes:
By Frances Boswell
Herbed Tuna in Tomatoes
This recipe is long on presentation, short on preparation time. Upgrade canned tuna by mixing it with capers, parsley, and lemon juice, and spooning into hollowed-out tomatoes. Try more recipes that use the pantry staple, tuna:
By Frances Boswell
Chicken and Peaches Platter
You don’t have to pull out a single pot or pan with this bright and fruity no-cook dish. To make sure your peach is ripe, give it a gentle squeeze; it should yield slightly.
By Frances Boswell
Tuna and Chickpea Salad With Pesto
Raid the pantry for this fresh, delicious meal that uses cans of chickpeas, roasted red peppers, and tuna. Try more recipes with canned tuna:
By Frances Boswell
Summer Shrimp Salad
Watermelon adds a refreshing fruity twist to this cool, perfect-for-summer dish.
By Frances Boswell
Ham and Pineapple Slaw Wraps
By Frances Boswell
Smoked Salmon With Creamy Cucumber Salad
A spicy, tangy dressing with horseradish, sour cream, and mustard pulls together this cool summer dish. A few squeezes of fresh lemon juice wakes up the flavors and helps cut through the rich, salty salmon.
By Frances Boswell
Roast Beef Baguette With Cheddar and Onion
By Frances Boswell
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com