Frances Boswell

The most difficult part of this no-cook soup recipe is cutting the cantaloupe. Once you finish that, your soup will be ready in minutes. Try more great chilled soup recipes:
This recipe is long on presentation, short on preparation time. Upgrade canned tuna by mixing it with capers, parsley, and lemon juice, and spooning into hollowed-out tomatoes. Try more recipes that use the pantry staple, tuna:
You don’t have to pull out a single pot or pan with this bright and fruity no-cook dish. To make sure your peach is ripe, give it a gentle squeeze; it should yield slightly.
Raid the pantry for this fresh, delicious meal that uses cans of chickpeas, roasted red peppers, and tuna. Try more recipes with canned tuna:
Watermelon adds a refreshing fruity twist to this cool, perfect-for-summer dish.
A spicy, tangy dressing with horseradish, sour cream, and mustard pulls together this cool summer dish. A few squeezes of fresh lemon juice wakes up the flavors and helps cut through the rich, salty salmon.