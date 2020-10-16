Flavia Nunez

Flavia Nunez is the Associate Fashion Editor at Real Simple. Her love for sneakers is totally unrelated to her being a seasoned marathon runner and you’ll always find her looking for new local artisan accessories.
We Tested 45 Pairs of Sweatpants—These Are the 8 Best
Gallery
By Flavia Nunez
Zappos Just Launched a New Maternity Section–Here Are 4 Must-Have Summer Finds
Article
Now you can really know what to expect (in the mail!) when you’re expecting.
By Flavia Nunez
How to Wear Statement Sleeves This Spring
Article
Distinctive sleeves are fun, stylish, and surprisingly easy to wear.
By Flavia Nunez
3 Fresh Ways to Style a Little Black Dress
Video
That staple in your closet is more versatile than you think—here’s how to style a little black dress for any occasion.
By Flavia Nunez
You Can Finally Shop Marshalls Online—Here Are 7 of Our Favorite Finds
Video
Shopping for designer fashion at amazing prices is now right at your fingertips.
By Flavia Nunez
These Meghan Markle-Approved Flats Are Now Available in New Limited-Edition Colors
Article
The Duchess of Sussex’s favorite shoe designer, Sarah Flint, is celebrating the flat’s anniversary this week with a luxe, made-to-order style. #happybirthdayNatalie
By Flavia Nunez
Everything You’ll Want to Buy From the New Madewell x Dickies Collab
Article
Workwear just got cooler and more feminine than ever before.
By Flavia Nunez
3 Fresh Ways to Wear a Leather Jacket for Fall
Article
That staple in your closet is more versatile than you think—here’s how to style a leather jacket for any occasion.
By Flavia Nunez
