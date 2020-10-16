Erin Merhar

This decadent combo involves citrusy pork, salty ham, melted cheese, tangy pickles, and mustard. The best part is that this recipe couldn’t be easier: all you have to do is rub a big boneless pork shoulder roast with garlic and salt, and put it into the slow cooker with orange zest, orange juice, and stock. Then it's hands off for about 7 hours. Right before serving, the entire sandwich is put underneath the broiler to melt the cheese and warm the bread. You can make the pork two days ahead, just store it inside all those delicious pork drippings. Then, reheat gently on the stove before building sandwiches. We love the idea of serving these sandwiches with beer, extra pickles, and some of the juice from the slow cooked pork on the side for dipping.
This easy meal uses just one baking sheet. The chicken comes out with delicious crispy skin, which pairs well with crunchy, peppery watercress and crisp, salty bacon. The roasted sweet potatoes add a bit of sweetness to round out the plate. From start to finish, the dinner takes just 30 minutes. And the best part is that 20 minutes of that time are hands-off. For easy cleanup, line your baking sheet with foil. Look for chicken leg quarters in the refrigerator section of your supermarket, next to the rest of the poultry (we prefer 8-oz. free-range chicken quarters). Pair with a light red wine like Gamay.
This smooth vegetarian soup is anything but a boring squash puree. Red curry paste, coconut milk, and fresno chile make for a sweet, spicy, and complex combination. The tofu “croutons” create an impressive, extra-special presentation. Opt for extra-firm tofu and make sure to dry it really well before cooking it in a hot skillet: removing the extra moisture ensures that it gets golden brown and crispy, just like a crouton should be. For added heartiness, you could serve the soup with white rice (or, try mixing it in). The soup can be made ahead, frozen in resealable plastic bags, and thawed in the refrigerator overnight or reheated gently over medium heat.
Meet a modern version of a steak house iceberg wedge. A half head of green cabbage gets cut into wedges and charred in the same skillet you used to sear the steak. We recommend using a cast iron skillet, which gets hot and stays hot for even browning and a steak with a beautiful brown crust. The warm tender cabbage is served with creamy buttermilk dressing (which can be made up to 3 days ahead) and shallots. The salad, which includes charred tomatoes too, is a refreshing counterpart to the juicy steak.
This new take on shrimp and grits has a Tex-Mex twist. We can’t think of anything more comforting than a creamy bowl of grits heaped with sautéed veggies, beans, cheese, and shrimp. The bell peppers stay crisp-tender during their quick trip in the pan so they taste extra fresh and poblanos add a touch of heat. The lime wedges balance the dish with a bit of acidity. This healthy pick (just look at all of those colors) will please the whole family. For an extra-prWe recommend serving the dish with a side salad with lime dressing.