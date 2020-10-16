Erin Merhar

This decadent combo involves citrusy pork, salty ham, melted cheese, tangy pickles, and mustard. The best part is that this recipe couldn’t be easier: all you have to do is rub a big boneless pork shoulder roast with garlic and salt, and put it into the slow cooker with orange zest, orange juice, and stock. Then it's hands off for about 7 hours. Right before serving, the entire sandwich is put underneath the broiler to melt the cheese and warm the bread. You can make the pork two days ahead, just store it inside all those delicious pork drippings. Then, reheat gently on the stove before building sandwiches. We love the idea of serving these sandwiches with beer, extra pickles, and some of the juice from the slow cooked pork on the side for dipping.