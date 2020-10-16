Emily Strohm
How Chip and Joanna Gaines Are Parenting a Newborn 8 Years After Their Last Baby: 'It's Crazy How Wide the Gap Is'
Article
“I have forgotten almost everything, so it feels brand-new.”
By Emily Strohm
Joanna Gaines Shares the Breakfast Recipe That Chip Eats ‘Every Saturday’
Article
P.S. Here is the recipe!
By Ana Calderone Emily Strohm
Inside the Moment Joanna Gaines Found Out She Was Pregnant with Baby No. 5: 'My Jaw Dropped'
Article
Joanna Gaines is due to give birth to her fifth child with husband Chip this summer.
By Emily Strohm
The Real Reason Behind Chip and Joanna Gaines' Shocking Decision to End Hit Show
Article
We're so sad to say goodbye to Fixer Upper. 
By Emily Strohm
Chip and Joanna Gaines Will End Fixer Upper After 5th Season
Article
They're officially saying goodbye to their HGTV show.
By Emily Strohm
Paige Davis Doesn’t Care That You Hated Your Trading Spaces Makeover: I’d Say ‘Bye Felicia!’
Video
You can’t always get what you want...
By Emily Strohm
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com