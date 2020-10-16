Emily Strohm

How Chip and Joanna Gaines Are Parenting a Newborn 8 Years After Their Last Baby: 'It's Crazy How Wide the Gap Is'
Article
“I have forgotten almost everything, so it feels brand-new.”
P.S. Here is the recipe!
Inside the Moment Joanna Gaines Found Out She Was Pregnant with Baby No. 5: 'My Jaw Dropped'
Article
Joanna Gaines is due to give birth to her fifth child with husband Chip this summer.
We're so sad to say goodbye to Fixer Upper.
They're officially saying goodbye to their HGTV show.
You can’t always get what you want...