Emily Nabors Hall

Sometimes you need a snack dinner to feel like life isn’t so, well, adult. Look no further than this delicious mezze platter (mezze comes from the Greek word,, which means taste or snack.) The heart of this platter is a babaganoush—aka roasted eggplant dip, served with salty feta cheese, pita, and fresh vegetables. Pro tip: Take it to the next level by brushing pita with olive oil, sprinkling with salt, and toasting in the oven for 5 minutes. Never tried sumac? It’s a dried berry, ground into a red powder. Often used in Middle Eastern cooking, Sumac has a tart, citrus-like flavor. It’s available in many grocery stores now, but if you can’t find it, substitute paprika instead.