Emily Nabors Hall

Sometimes you need a snack dinner to feel like life isn't so, well, adult. Look no further than this delicious mezze platter (mezze comes from the Greek word, meze, which means taste or snack.) The heart of this platter is a babaganoush—aka roasted eggplant dip, served with salty feta cheese, pita, and fresh vegetables. Pro tip: Take it to the next level by brushing pita with olive oil, sprinkling with salt, and toasting in the oven for 5 minutes. Never tried sumac? It's a dried berry, ground into a red powder. Often used in Middle Eastern cooking, Sumac has a tart, citrus-like flavor. It's available in many grocery stores now, but if you can't find it, substitute paprika instead.
These delicious shrimp noodle bowls are just what weeknight dinner dreams are made of. In just 25 minutes, you'll build deep flavor with scallions, curry paste, fresh ginger, and garlic, then simmer it all in a velvety coconut milk broth. Once it cooks to fragrant perfection, just pop in a pound of shrimp into the broth and they'll cook up in three short minutes. The result is a wonderful blend of spicy, sweet, and zippy (thanks to a squeeze of lime juice overtop). Prep tip: Start the water boiling and then prep your vegetables—this will streamline this easy dinner even more.
If you don't already use this method for making pasta at home, it's time to add it to your weeknight repertoire. It's simple, just save a cup of starchy pasta water, which you'll use to thicken the vegetable pan sauce. The result is a creamy, restaurant-worthy sauce. And, while there are a lot of vegetables involved—a whole bunch of asparagus as well as chopped zucchini, this hearty dish will also satisfy your inner carb monster. To finish it off is a cornucopia of flavorful garnishes, including earthy pistachios, fragrant lemon zest, salty Parmesan, and peppery basil leaves. Time-saving tip: Start the pasta water right away, then chop the vegetables.
Here's an easy steak recipe that takes dinner to the next level. After perfectly searing a juicy hanger steak, you'll melt butter in the drippings to sauté shallots. Those alone would be insanely delicious, but add in the gnocchi and green beans (plus some parsley and capers for good measure) and, voilà, you've got an amazing meal fit for many occasions, whether it's date night, a dinner party, or just a plain old Tuesday. Round out dinner with crusty bread for sopping up any steak juices, and a spicy, earthy red wine like Syrah, Grenache, or Malbec.
Comfort food made healthy(ish) is the name of the game for this simple chicken recipe that's perfect for a weeknight dinner. You have a tangy crispy chicken cutlet—perfectly balanced thanks to a dredge in Dijon mustard before a classic breadcrumb coating—and a quinoa pilaf dressed up like mac ‘n’ cheese. Folded into the quinoa is a tangle of wilted spinach as well as a hefty serving of nutty Gruyère cheese (because, balance). If you want to make this meal entirely gluten free, swap the Japanese-style panko breadcrumbs for gluten-free ones.
If you’re looking for a nice, straightforward dinner recipe that skews healthy, then here’s your answer. A quickly cooked hanger steak is served with butter-glazed sweet potatoes and roasted Brussels sprouts. The steak gets a simple salt-and-pepper coating, which allows the honey-mustard dressing for the brussels sprouts to shine. Got leftovers? The possibilities are endless: Cut extra steak and sweet potatoes into pieces the size of the brussels sprouts. Toss with romaine lettuce and some cheddar, pile on top of brown rice, or fry up for breakfast with eggs and hashbrowns.
Here’s a light, fresh, and flavorful recipe, perfect for a Monday dinner after an indulgent weekend. No matter what night of the week you’re making it, the short ingredient list and easy steps are welcome. Leaving the kale to sit in the dressed salad for at least 30 minutes allows the leaves to soften and wilt. It also takes the raw bite out of the shallot and cloves. If you can’t find trout, catfish works equally well. Serve with a blonde beer or an earthy light red wine.
The wonder of cooking is that it can turn a pile of vegetables into something rich, satisfying and delicious. In this case, eggplant stands in for traditional beef in this hearty, vegetarian version of the comfort food classic. The filling is composed of eggplant, pearl onions, and carrots, topped with the traditional mashed potato topping. Even though this is a meat-free version, there’s no question that this pie will please all palates. Pair with red wine or a rich, dark beer for the perfect fall dinner.