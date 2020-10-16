Emily Hsieh
5 Things Every Outdoor Party Needs, According to Entertaining Pros
Article
The experts reveal their go-to goods for all types of backyard gatherings.
By Emily Hsieh
3 Fun Backyard Games Your Kids Will Absolutely Love
Article
These outdoor water games will keep your kids entertained (and cool!) on the hottest days of summer. 
By Emily Hsieh
10 Ideas to Turn a Boring Backyard Into a Summer Oasis (No Pool Necessary)
Video
These must-haves make an ordinary backyard feel like a mini vacation.
By Emily Hsieh
How to Create the Ultimate Campfire in Your Own Backyard
Article
Cue the camp nostalgia—here's everything you need to host a camp out, right at home.
By Emily Hsieh
Simple Ways to Prep Your Home for Overnight Guests
Video
They'll feel right at home while you feel totally at ease.
By Emily Hsieh Maggie Seaver
10 Decorating Mistakes You’re Making (and How to Fix Them)
Gallery
Not sure why your room doesn’t look quite right? You may have committed one of these 10 decorating offenses.
By Emily Hsieh
How to Choose the Right Sofa
Article
Got nagging questions about this big buy? Pull up a seat for the 411.
By Emily Hsieh
How to Display Your TV
Article
Your television doesn’t have to be an eyesore. Designers share their best tips for placing it in the room.
By Emily Hsieh
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com