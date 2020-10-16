Elizabeth Sile

Elizabeth Sile is the features editor at Real Simple, where she oversees the magazine and website’s books coverage, personal essays, humor writing, and long-form features. She lives in Queens with her husband and spends her free time traveling, making elaborate meals in her tiny kitchen, and, of course, reading.
Here Are the 2019 National Book Awards Winners
Article
At one of the biggest nights in literature, the National Book Foundation honored five titles.
By Elizabeth Sile
8 Ways to Find More Time to Read, Even If You’re Super Busy
Article
Enjoying books doesn’t have to happen only when you’re on vacation. Use these tips to fit a few pages into your busy day.
By Elizabeth Sile
I’ve Shopped at Wegmans for Three Decades—These Are the 11 Best Products
Article
A die-hard Wegmans shopper shares the 11 house brand products you didn't know you needed.
By Elizabeth Sile
The Free App Real Simple’s Travel Editor Won’t Go Abroad Without
Article
This app and built-in Google phone feature makes it easier to read foreign language signs and menus, and identify buildings, plants, fruits, and so much more.
By Elizabeth Sile
I Hit Snooze in the Morning—and I’m Not Going to Change My ‘Bad’ Habit
Article
One editor reveals the one morning habit she refuses to apologize for.
By Elizabeth Sile
4 Secrets for Designing a More Joyful Space
Article
Ingrid Fetell Lee literally wrote the book on joy. Here’s what her research taught her about decorating for delight.
By Elizabeth Sile
The Best Books of 2019
Gallery
Looking for a new book? Check out Real Simple's list of the best books of 2019 and add a few to your to-read list.
By Elizabeth Sile
The Best Books of the Year, According to Goodreads Members
Article
After casting 5 million votes, Goodreads users ranked these books as their favorites from 2018.
By Elizabeth Sile
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com