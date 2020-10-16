Elizabeth Schatz Passarella

Outrageous Kids’ Quotes
Article
You’ll laugh until you cry… or just cry, if it’s your child.
"You Did What?"
Gallery
It’s quiet in the family room. Do you know where your children—and that Sharpie—are? Learn what to do first when little disasters strike.
How does $369,360 per child sound? To find out where that money goes, Real Simple took a financial snapshot of three families to offer a candid look at some of their biggest expenses and best strategies for saving.
Travel on a Budget
Article
Take a vacation without spending a fortune with these helpful resources and insider tips.
Surfaces Where Germs Lurk
Article
From store floors to playground swings, find the highest traces of bacteria lurking on these surfaces.
Flattering Pink Makeup
Gallery
A sweet makeup color that manages to look good on everyone.
Quick Makeup Tricks
Gallery
Tips that will improve your looks in no time.
Use 5-minute windows of time to make big headway on making meals.