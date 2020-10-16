Elizabeth Passarella
43 Sweet and Funny Messages for Your Father’s Day Day
If you're facing writer's block, let these creative ideas inspire you.
By Elizabeth Passarella
The Toilet Paper That Actually Brings Me Joy
And you can get it for only 50 cents per roll. 
By Elizabeth Passarella
9 April Fools’ Pranks Only Parents Will Understand
Try something a little different this year. 
By Elizabeth Passarella
Is Being Fair Really That Important?
Stop worrying about each kid getting the same size cookie or an identical number of gifts, because the short answer to the question above is NO. Here's what children really mean when they scream, "That's not fair!" and the response from you that helps them build character.
By Elizabeth Passarella
Do Kids Really Need Homework?
If you are the parent of a school-age child, you definitely have some feelings on the topic. It's too much! It's stressful! No, it's essential! It teaches time management! So who's right? Well, in a sense, everyone. (Sorry, trick question.) Here's a primer on the debate.
By Elizabeth Passarella
How to Clean Up the 5 Most Annoying Kid Messes
Poop happens. Sometimes in the bathtub. Read these tips, so—after you freak out (obviously)—you can handle any icky mess, from poop to play dough, like a pro. Looking for help with the classic stains, like ketchup, grass, and chocolate ice cream? Find that info here.
By Elizabeth Passarella
12 Back-to-School Traditions You’ll Want to Steal
Parents share fun ways to make the start of school memorable.
By Elizabeth Passarella
10 Tips for Living in a Small Space with Kids
First and foremost, no glitter. Ever.
By Elizabeth Passarella
