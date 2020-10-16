Elizabeth Jenkins

Shopping for a fidget spinner for your child… or perhaps for yourself? (It’s okay. You’re hardly alone!) Whether you’re in the market for a standard tri-spinner, a sleek bar style, or one that glows in the dark, we’ve got you covered.
Teachers across the country are grappling with whether fidget spinners and fidget cubes belong in the classroom. Here’s why.
The must-have toys, designed as tools to help people focus, are now making parents and teachers’ heads spin.
Unless you happen to have kids who suck up all your free time, in which case, good luck. Here, our complete guide to AFAC: Adult Friends After Children.
Don’t worry—you’re not the only one who feels like she’s faking it. So, how do you dig deep and show true gratitude during November? Follow this advice.
From sock painting to fly-swatter volleyball—a bunch of creative ideas to keep your kids entertained (and out of your hair) all summer.
Banishing electronics completely may not be feasible, but free time can become a free-for-all unless you have a plan. Start your summer with a family meeting—and these guidelines.