Elizabeth Holmes
Kathy Downs Requested a Spare Kid’s Bike on Social Media—and Ultimately Helped 1,500 Children in Need
Video
The “bike fairy” matches foster children near Orlando, Florida with bicycles, even if that means they take up her whole garage and living room.
By Elizabeth Holmes
How a Local Basketball Club Started for Kids Who Couldn’t Afford Other Leagues Became a Real Competitor
Video
Their secret: Jorge Contreras, an East Los Angeles school district employee who volunteers nights and weekends to be there for his players.
By Elizabeth Holmes
Meet the Teen Who Helped Dozens of His Neighbors Move After a Deadly Wildfire
Article
Sean Boren, 19, started a volunteer moving crew of fellow teens after the Carr Fire burned through his California town and proved you can be any age to make a difference.
By Elizabeth Holmes
Meet the Couple Who Cared for a Near-Stranger's Newborn for 5 Days
Article
Crystal and Patrick Krason stepped in and helped Barbara Bell when the new mother had nowhere else to turn.
By Elizabeth Holmes
Nadine Ford Is Using Her Lifelong Love of Gardening to Feed Her Community
Article
The Charlotte woman runs two community gardens that not only nourish her neighbors but show them: You can grow your own food, too.
By Elizabeth Holmes
How Groceries Can Improve a Community
Article
It’s not just about convenience. It’s a key step in Seshat Walker’s plan to make life better for everyone in her neighborhood.
By Elizabeth Holmes
Meet a Couple Who Rescued Hundreds of People From Flooding
Video
As the waters rose five feet and higher during Hurricane Harvey, Sharon Swanson Evans and Kenny Evans used their boat to rescue their neighbors.
By Elizabeth Holmes
The Life-Changing Power of Speaking for Those Who Cannot
Article
St. Louis businesswoman Jessica Bueler found a new calling helping welcome Syrian refugee families to the city.
By Elizabeth Holmes
