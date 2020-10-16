Elizabeth Graves
How to Stay Cool in Sweltering Summer Heat
Gallery
Whether you’re off to a wedding or a walk in the park, here’s how to look and feel your best when the heat is on.
By Elizabeth Graves
5 Ways to Save Time in the Morning
Gallery
Always running late? Try these smart tips to get ready in a hurry.
By Elizabeth Graves
3 Easy Steps to a Perfect Home Blow-Dry
Gallery
Get salon-sleek hair in three steps, whether your strands are straight or curly.
By Elizabeth Graves
True or False: Drinking Water Will Hydrate Dry Skin
Article
If you imagine 8 glasses a day go straight to your skin, read on.
By Elizabeth Graves
A Makeup Artist’s Must-Have Products
Gallery
A veteran makeup artist shares her go-to picks, plus easy how-tos for playing up your eyes, cheeks, and lips.
By Elizabeth Graves
Cool Summer Skin With Light Body Fragrances
Gallery
Splashes, waters, and colognes are refreshing and often less pricey than perfume.
By Elizabeth Graves
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com