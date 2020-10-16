Change is Good
You can always come up with reasons not to give to others. (Is that panhandler really unemployed? Where exactly will he spend the money?) Author Elizabeth Berg was well practiced in such rationalizations, until a chance encounter forced her to rethink the true value of generosity.
Beautiful, in Every Single Way
Name your “problem area”: Maybe it’s your thighs. Or your upper arms. Or your posterior. Most of us have a body part that bedevils us. Author Elizabeth Berg owns up to the war she’s long fought against her belly and shares how, at long last, she forged a truce.
The Honest-to-Goodness Friend
We all have a friend like her: the one who tells you what you need to hear, even when it hurts. The author recalls an unwelcome gift and a tough conversation―and the unexpected blessings brought by both.