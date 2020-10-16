Elisabeth Sherman
Starbucks Just Banned Plastic Straws
Yet another sign this once-popular utensil is going out of the style. 
Ina Garten's Fourth of July Menu Is Golden
What did you expect?
This Is How You Really Pronounce Le Creuset
Vivian Howard learns how to pronounce the name of one of her favorite kitchen tools. 
Butter Lambs Are the Most Adorable Easter Tradition You Need to Know About
Move over, Easter bunny.
Disneyland Is Getting a ‘Toy Story’–Inspired Pizza Planet
Hopefully, it will include a claw machine filled with little green aliens. 
Le Creuset Launches Stainless Steel Cookware Set
This is the next Le Creuset collection you’re going to be obsessed with. 
Ben and Jerry's Made This Change to Their S'Mores Ice Cream and It's So Good We Just Had to Tell Everyone
Revisit your childhood camping trips in a pint of ice cream. 
Whole Foods Is Having a Sale for National Cheese Lover’s Day
The discounts will be good for one day only.
