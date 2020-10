Perfection is boring! Which is why we are super accepting of these not-round burgers, craggy edges and all! Use your spatula to smash them down—don't worry about forming a perfectly circular patty. The more irregular the edges, the crispier (and more delicious!) they will be. And the magical secret sauce? Ketchup + mayo + chopped pickles. Oops...not-so-secret anymore. We've got you covered! For more great ideas head over to Dinnerly.com