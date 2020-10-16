Dimity McDowell
Workout Plans for Every Excuse
Gallery
There’s no reason to skip exercising. Seriously.
By Dimity McDowell
Allergy Remedies
Gallery
How to actually enjoy spring? Use one of these options to ease watery eyes and a runny nose, so you can breathe a sigh of relief.
By Dimity McDowell
Should Your Family Eat This or That?
Gallery
Yogurt or applesauce? Burger or hot dog? Find out in this nutritional smack down.
By Dimity McDowell
Are Generic Medicines as Good as Name Brands?
Article
Brand-name products inevitably cost more. Are they worth the extra money?
By Dimity McDowell
Health-Care Basics: Spend or Save?
Gallery
When to spend and when to save on eight essentials that affect your health every day.
By Dimity McDowell
Problem: Your Doctor Is Narrow-Minded About Alternative Therapies
Article
By Dimity McDowell
Problem: Your Doctor Has Trouble With Boundaries
Article
By Dimity McDowell
Questions to Ask Your Doctor Before Surgery
Article
Before checking in to the hospital, be sure to discuss these topics with your physician.
By Dimity McDowell
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com