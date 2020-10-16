Didi Gluck
3 Quick Fixes for Unsightly Bikini Bumps
Article
Otherwise known as ingrowns, these unsightly clogged follicles can really make you see red. Not to worry. This dermatologist-approved plan will help you suit up with confidence all summer long.
By Didi Gluck
3 DIY Fixes for Shiny Skin
Article
With a few easy tips, you can suppress the shine in no time.
By Didi Gluck
5 Beauty Skills Every Woman Must Master
Gallery
Looks can be deceiving. Gorgeous grooming may seem complicated, but really it all boils down to a few—OK, five—fundamental skills.
By Didi Gluck
3 Surefire Fixes for a Botched Manicure
Article
You've just received a cherry red perfect 10…and then you (doh!) reach for your keys. Here, pro advice to help you revive a marred manicure.
By Didi Gluck
7 Clever Ways to Transform Your Hair With Just Bobby Pins
Gallery
Long the unsung hero of hairstyling, the bobby pin has gone from functional to fabulous. These easy looks will be your new "manestays."
By Didi Gluck
6 Holiday Hairstyles That Are Downright Stunning—and Deceptively Easy
Gallery
It's not difficult to come up with an elegant, party-ready look. Here, celebrity stylist Mark Townsend simplifies this season's prettiest styles.
By Didi Gluck
12 New Products That Could Totally Change Your Hair
Gallery
If you’re on the hunt for a great new hair product, you’ve come to the right place—we’ve found a dozen.
By Didi Gluck
What’s the Deal With Coconut Oil?
Article
According to our expert, it has a whole host of beauty benefits.
By Didi Gluck
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com