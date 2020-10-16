Diana Pearl
See Harry and Meghan’s Whimsical Reception Program (Meghan May Have Done the Calligraphy Herself!)
Article
You have to see the picture!
By Diana Pearl
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Just Received Their New Royal Titles from the Queen!
Video
Queen Elizabeth got Prince Harry and Meghan Markle the ultimate wedding gift: Brand new royal titles!
By Diana Pearl
Kate Middleton Arrives at the Royal Wedding Less Than a Month After Giving Birth to Prince Louis
Article
And she looks stunning!
By Diana Pearl
Meghan Markle Asks Prince Charles to Walk Her Down Aisle in Absence of Her Dad
Article
"It was her wish." 
By Simon Perry Diana Pearl
Meghan Markle's Dad Won't Attend Royal Wedding After It Was Revealed He Staged Photos: Report
Article
Meghan Markle‘s father Thomas Markle will not be attending the royal wedding.
By Diana Pearl
Watch Meghan Markle Do Her Own Makeup in the Back of an Uber (She's a Pro!)
Article
Plus, where you can get the products she uses. 
By Diana Pearl
Prince Harry Jokes He ‘Got Down on One Knee’ to Ask Prince William to Be His Best Man
Video
This seems fitting, especially for a royal engagement.
By Diana Pearl
Why Does Kate Middleton Leave the Hospital So Soon After Giving Birth?
Article
Kate Middleton only gave birth to her third child yesterday—but she is already back at home at Kensington Palace.
By Diana Pearl
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com