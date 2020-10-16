This gluten-free pizza crust will fool everyone at the table with its crispy, crunchy edges that mimic the original. Use the crust recipe as the base for your favorite pizza toppings, or go forth with our suggested cheese-and-tomato variety, which features two kinds of cheese and is topped with cherry tomatoes for a pop of sweetness. If you don’t have a pizza pan, use this trick for the crispiest crust: invert a rimmed baking sheet and let it heat up in the oven. Then, place the baking sheet with your pizza dough on it onto the hot baking sheet. Genius? We think so.