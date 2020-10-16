This gluten-free pizza crust will fool everyone at the table with its crispy, crunchy edges that mimic the original. Use the crust recipe as the base for your favorite pizza toppings, or go forth with our suggested cheese-and-tomato variety, which features two kinds of cheese and is topped with cherry tomatoes for a pop of sweetness. If you don’t have a pizza pan, use this trick for the crispiest crust: invert a rimmed baking sheet and let it heat up in the oven. Then, place the baking sheet with your pizza dough on it onto the hot baking sheet. Genius? We think so.
They’re nutty and earthy, and not too sweet. Banana flavor hits you first, and then you appreciate the crunchy topping made from chopped dried banana chips and walnuts. A lot of the unusually rich flavor comes from the kamut flour, made from ground up kamut wheat, an ancient relative of modern day wheat which has a buttery, rich flavor. It’s a whole grain that’s a great source of fiber. Find it in the baking aisle next to other specialty flours (Bob’s Red Mill makes one that we love). The recipe is pretty straightforward; coating the inside of the muffin liners with cooking spray keeps the batter from sticking.
Meet the child star, all grown up. She’s just as loveable, but so much more sophisticated. She’s shed her plain sliced bread and is sporting a flaky, golden-brown outfit made from braided puff pastry. On the inside she’s still the same, with a thick layer of creamy peanut butter and one of strawberry preserves. Make sure you use jam or preserves as filling, and not jelly, which will thin out and start leaking when you bake the dessert. And, a note on baking the pastry: use the bottom rack in the oven to ensure the bottom is as golden as the top.
A great combination of bacon, egg, cheese, and golden brown pastry, this festive creation makes a wonderful breakfast for guests. Look for crescent dinner rolls in the refrigerated section of the grocery store (they come in a can). Use any cheese you prefer, such as cheddar, Jack, pepper-Jack, gouda, or Swiss. You can also substitute chopped deli ham for bacon if you have that on hand, or even add jalapeño to the pepper mix for a spicy wreath. In other words, it’s easy to tailor this savory pastry to your tastes. A quick tip: when you’re beginning to assemble the dough, pencil a circle on the parchment paper to use as a guide.
Moist with a crunchy walnut-brown sugar topping, this cake packs just the right amount of tart raspberry flavor—although if raspberry isn’t your jam, you can use any flavor of preserves you desire. After you blend together the cake batter, there’s a step that asks you to combine some of it with the preserves. This is a neat trick that prevents the defined layer of raspberry from sinking to the bottom of the cake. Make sure your pan is well greased and floured for easy removal. Serve big slices of the warm cake with milk or coffee.
Why not take the salty, crunchy, umami-filled topping on everything bagels and apply it to another breakfast favorite? This scone recipe walks you through how to make the everything bagel mix: it’s just a couple teaspoons each of sesame seeds, dried minced garlic, dried minced onion, and poppy seeds. You can also buy the mix to shave a couple minutes off prep time: King Arthur Flour makes one, as does Trader Joe’s. Be sure to handle the scone dough as little as possible so it stays tender. Serve this treat with warm butter and honey—or even a smear of cream cheese.
You may ask yourself, what’s the point of homemade English muffins? The store-bought ones are pretty darn delicious. But this recipe makes English muffins that are twice as delicious. You cook each muffin in a skillet (we recommend cast iron) until its deep golden brown. The results are tender but toasted, full of good wheat flavor and cloud-like pockets for melted butter to pool in. Be sure to split the muffins with a fork and not with a knife to keep the nooks and crannies open. Serve with plenty of butter and your favorite jam.
If you like sweet breakfasts, rejoice. This recipe makes a sticky bun that’s filled with shredded coconut, roasted almonds, and chopped semisweet chocolate. A.k.a. it tastes like an Almond Joy. For the most tender results, use the highest quality pizza dough you can find (some pizzerias will even sell you their dough if you ask) and handle it as little as possible. While you’re rolling out the dough, it might spring back; if this happens, let the dough rest for about 10 minutes before continuing to roll into a rectangle.