Dawn Perry

These DIY breakfast bars are hearty, delicious, and just-sweet-enough to tempt kids and delight adults. The recipe is flexible depending on your tastes. Prefer cashew butter to peanut? Go with that. Like maple rather than honey? That works, too. The point is, great recipes like this one are about ratios, and encouraging home cooks to mix things up to suit your tastes. As for the mix-ins, nuts and dried fruit are recommended here, but if you threw in a marshmallow or toasted shredded coconut, no one would be mad. Psst...Store these in the fridge to make sure they don’t go too soft.