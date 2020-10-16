Dawn Perry

These DIY breakfast bars are hearty, delicious, and just-sweet-enough to tempt kids and delight adults. The recipe is flexible depending on your tastes. Prefer cashew butter to peanut? Go with that. Like maple rather than honey? That works, too. The point is, great recipes like this one are about ratios, and encouraging home cooks to mix things up to suit your tastes. As for the mix-ins, nuts and dried fruit are recommended here, but if you threw in a marshmallow or toasted shredded coconut, no one would be mad. Psst...Store these in the fridge to make sure they don’t go too soft.
Calling all bakers, from the pros to those just learning their way around a rolling pin. This easy autumnal recipe is the perfect dessert for celebrating Thanksgiving, ending a dinner party, or making the most of freshly picked apples. And, this gorgeous galette has a clever upgrade from normal crust: pistachio sugar! You’ll blitz pistachios with sugar and a pinch of salt until ground, and sprinkle it all over the dough—both inside for crisp texture and outside for beautiful presentation. The homemade dough will be your go-to recipe after you try its flaky, tender layers.
A rich, flavorful Thanksgiving stuffing shouldn’t require you to spend all day chopping and stirring. There are pies to make and turkeys to roast! That’s where this speedy number comes in, which requires only twenty minutes of hands on time. The flavors are perfect for celebrating fall: there are butter-crisped sage leaves tucked into each bite, and grated apple to lend a hint of sweetness without dragging the flavors too far in the direction of dessert. Dotting the top of the stuffing with butter before it goes into the oven ensures every bite has a bit of crave-worthy crust.
This rich, full-flavored gravy is just the right consistency for drizzling over everything on your Thanksgiving Day plate. You’ll use the vegetables and drippings from the No-Baste Roast Turkey recipe, but this method works with any turkey pan drippings. The key is in nipping up the fond (those crispy, delicious bits that stick to the bottom of the pan) with hot broth, so that the flavor of perfectly roasted turkey is infused in every bite. Cornstarch not only thickens the broth but makes this recipe gluten-free, perfect for any mixed dietary restrictions when the extended family is all together.
What makes these mashed potatoes so luscious, you ask? Well, a cup of heavy cream, for starters. You’ll make a milk, cream, and butter mixture that’s infused with rosemary and bay leaf to add a sophisticated twist without leaning too hard into the herbal notes. (Because, let’s be honest, nobody wants a sprig of rosemary stuck in their teeth.) Another key to luxurious mashed potatoes is using a potato ricer, which transforms baked potatoes into airy fluff rather than the gluey mashed potatoes you might be used to.
A crispy Brussels sprout is good, but a crispy Brussels sprout with pancetta? That is heaven. Think of pancetta as bacon’s thicker cousin. The cubes release delicious, salty fat onto the pan, which gets soaked up by the sprouts as they roast. Usually you’d have to fry Brussels sprouts to get them adequately caramelized, but the pancetta not only infuses the vegetable with flavor, it adds crispiness, too. The result is a golden brown exterior and perfectly tender interior. A generous dusting of zest after roasting balances out the richness, ensuring this recipe will be a go-to side dish for years. Shopping tip: Look for pre-diced pancetta, which will save you prep time.
A beautifully browned Thanksgiving turkey, no carving required? Yes, please! This recipe is perfect for reducing holiday stress, especially if you have a lot going on, which, let’s be honest, we all do on turkey day. It’s not just about convenience, though. A turkey that’s divided into dark and light meat allows for even cooking, since you can pull pieces out as they reach the correct temperature. Shopping Tip: This recipe requires getting a cut-up turkey, so make sure to ask your butcher or at the meat counter in advance to divide it into parts.
One tiny can of chopped green chiles can add big flavor to everything from eggs to salsa.