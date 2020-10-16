Danielle Claro

Talk about money now to save them (and you) some financial woes later.
5 Reasons You Should Join a CSA
Article
Community supported agriculture may be a mouthful, but it’s a simple plan with bountiful results for shoppers and small farms alike.
Changing the Face of Dolls
Article
An inventor and mother solves her own problem by creating a much-needed toy—for her daughters, and for kids everywhere.
The delightfully upbeat Marcie Cuff wants the world to “stir up a partnership with wildness,” and is doing her part to make it happen. Here, the author and illustrator of the get-outside guide This Book Was a Tree—who’s also a biologist, teacher, and blogger—helps move us (and our kids) off the couch and on to greener pastures.
A dad (and robotics engineer) creates hands-free shoes to help his son—and many other people with temporary or permanent disabilities.
The Case Against Wellness
Article
Authors and academics Carl Cederström and André Spicer want us to shut up already about happiness and health. In their new against-the-grain book, The Wellness Syndrome, they argue in favor of being sad, sedentary, and a little bit soft. We talked to Spicer, a professor of organizational behavior at London’s City University, to learn more.
6 Questions for the Author of the Much-Buzzed-About Book Spinster: Making a Life of One's Own
Article
The supremely intelligent, delightfully poetic, wickedly honest, and potentially paradigm-shifting book by Kate Bolick stands to become the manifesto of a generation. We shouted some questions to Bolick as her rising star floated past our office window.
10 DIY Home Decor Tricks
Gallery
Decorating on a budget? Try these DIY design solutions for every room in your home.