Danielle Braff

10 Kids With Sharp Fashion Sense Gallery

They may be small, but kids can have big opinions about clothes. As early as age 2, most already have clothing preferences, says Eileen Kennedy-Moore, Ph.D., a Princeton, New Jersey–based psychologist and a coauthor of Smart Parenting for Smart Kids ($17, amazon.com). Dressing themselves is a way to state their independence, she says; and if choosing outfits is a daily battle, then it might not be one worth fighting: “Clothing gives children a simple, harmless way to try on different personalities.” Here, five sets of siblings—who have personality to spare—strut their stylish stuff. (And there’s not a princess dress in the bunch.)