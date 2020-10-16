Daniel Bortz
These Trim Paint Colors Can Help Your Rooms Look Bigger
Consider trim paint a small-but-mighty renovation tool that can totally change the look of your room.
6 Ways to Make Sure You’re Using Smart Home Devices Safely
Smart home devices seem great—but are there steps you can take to make sure you’re using them safely and protecting your information and privacy? We asked the pros.
Beautiful Ceiling Paint Colors That Will Make Any Room Look Bigger
The right ceiling paint color can trick the eye into thinking you have sky-high ceilings.
5 Secrets to Selling Your Home During the Slow Season
Spring is the best time to sell your home, but it's not always possible to put your home on the market then. Make selling your place during the other three seasons of the year a little smoother with these clever tips.
5 Social Media Hacks for Better Customer Service
Tricks to help you get a resolution faster. 
