Dana Sullivan

How to Power Nap—and Why You Should
Think it’s decadent to sleep at midday? Think again. A power nap can make you smarter, saner, and healthier.
How to Lighten a Heavy Purse
Feel like you’ve got the weight of the world on your shoulders? Why lightening your load will improve your health.
How Fit Are You?
Try these four simple moves to find out where you stand (and how you can improve).
Keeping Tabs on Your Caffeine Intake
Coffee isn't the only drink that gives you a buzz.
12 Health Mysteries Explained
Why yawning is contagious, what causes hiccups, and other miscellaneous body trivia.
