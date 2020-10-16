Cynthia Sass, MPH, RD
The Longevity Diet: What to Eat So You Live Longer and Healthier
Video
The 5 eating habits that can extend your life, according to a nutritionist.
Why This New Protein Powder Is a Game Changer, According to a Nutritionist
Video
Plus five ways to use it (beyond your smoothie).
Here’s What to Snack on If You’re Trying to Slim Down, According to a Nutritionist
Article
These five bites are nutritious, filling, and low-cal enough to support your weight-loss goals.
Here’s What to Eat for Lunch If You’re Trying to Slim Down, According to a Nutritionist
Article
Whether you prep ahead or grab take-out, these energizing options will help you power through your day.
Yes, ‘Diet’ Avocados Are Now a Thing—Here’s a Nutritionist’s Take
Article
The Avocado Light has 30% less fat. Is that ever a good thing?
The Healthiest Drink Options at Starbucks (Beyond Black Coffee and Tea)
Video
Hot cocoa is on the list!
The Plant-Based Foods You Should Eat Less
Article
A diet high in processed plant-based foods has been linked to a greater risk of heart disease.
15 Foods a Nutritionist Always Keeps in Her Fridge
Article
From dairy-free pesto to sauerkraut, these are the essentials Cynthia Sass, RD, likes to have on hand.
