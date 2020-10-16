Cyd McDowell
4 Easy Dinners in February
Thanks to these quick, delicious, heart-healthy recipes, you can solve the mystery of what to make tonight (and all those busy nights to come).
By Cyd McDowell
Creamy Broccoli Soup
Lamb Kebabs With Lima Bean Salad
Thread pieces of lamb, lemon, and red onion onto skewers and broil for a quick and easy dinner; the kebabs and salad can be assembled up to a day ahead.
Slow Cooker Soy-Braised Chicken
Serve this tender, juicy chicken in a tangy Asian sauce over rice to soak up all the delicious flavors.
Asian Steak Salad With Mango
A flavorful lime, honey, ginger, and soy sauce dressing perks up this hearty main-course salad.
Chili-Glazed Pork With Sweet Potato Hash
Spinach Pizza
Easy Cream Cheese Frosting
